[Update: More deals] Take 15% off App Store gift cards: $50 credit for $42.50 with email delivery

- Dec. 22nd 2019 3:15 pm ET

0
Update: Amazon is now taking 15% off App Store gift cards: $50 for $42.50 with code ITUNES or $100 for $85 with code ITUNES15.

Best Buy is currently taking 15% off App Store cards, with a $50 digital credit being offered for $42.50. You’ll receive your credit within a few hours via email. With huge digital sales going on for both the app and movie/TV storefronts, this is a great way to leverage your savings even further. It’s also a great stocking stuffer, last-minute gift, or way to update your new iPhone or iPad with fresh apps this holiday season. Full terms and conditions below.

(Update 12/20 2:38pm): The official PayPal eBay store is now offering $100 App Store Gift Cards for $85 with free digital delivery.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid only on purchases made in the U.S. from the Apple Media Services. Use requires an Apple ID & prior acceptance of license & usage terms. Not redeemable for cash, for resale, for shipments outside the U.S. & no refunds or exchanges (except as required by law). Data collection and use subject to Apple’s Privacy Policy; see apple.com/privacy. Neither Apple nor Issuer is responsible for any loss or damage resulting from lost or stolen cards or for use without permission. Void where prohibited. Terms apply; see apple.com/us/go/legal/gc. App Store & iTunes gift cards are issued and managed by Apple Value Services (“Issuer”). Copyright 2019 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Apple

