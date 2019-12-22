NutriBullet’s 900W Pro Blender is a smoothie-making champ at $58 (Reg. $95)

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon offers the NutriBullet Pro Blender (NB9-1301K) in a variety of colors for $57.99 shipped. Usually selling for $95, today’s offer lets you pocket $37 in savings, beats the best price we’ve seen prior by $20, and is a new all-time low. Driven by a 900W motor, this blender can handle everything from nuts and seeds to hard fruits and kale for crafting your perfect smoothie. Included alongside the blender itself, you’re getting a variety of other accessories like a 32-ounce cup, to-go lid, and even a recipe book. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,950 customers.

NutriBullet Pro Blender features:

With 900 watts of power, the NutriBullet Pro is faster and stronger than the original, but just as simple to use. Load it up with dense whole foods like nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle. Optimized 900-watt motor and refined nutrient extraction blades blend The toughest whole foods into nutritious shakes, smoothies, and nut butters.

