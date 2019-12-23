Nyko’s Starter Kit gets you going on Switch Lite with a case + more at $12

Amazon is offering the Nyko Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite at $11.93. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. For comparison, Nyko sells this kit for $15 direct and it was just recently released, making this the first discount that we’ve tracked. Offering a cartridge holder, screen protector, cleaning cloth, and case, this starter kit includes everything you need if you picked up a Switch Lite for Christmas. Plus, the pouch stores much more than just the console, as there’s a compartment to keep extra cables, headsets, and more. Nyko is well-rated, and you can learn more about the Switch Lite in our hands-on review.

Nyko Starter Kit for Switch Lite features:

Conveniently store, transport and protect the Switch Lite

Store up to 4 games inside the game card case

Easily remove fingerprints and smudges with the microfiber cloth

Included screen protector guards against damage on the screen

