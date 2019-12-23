Get two Sonos One SL speakers + $20 Amazon gift card for $298 ($378 value)

Amazon offers a two-pack of Sonos One SL Speakers with a $20 gift card for $298 shipped. As a comparison, there’s $378 worth of value here, as each speaker typically sells for $179 in addition to the Amazon credit bundled for the holidays. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos bundle, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re not tied to Sonos or AirPlay, consider going with Amazon’s Echo smart speakers instead. You’ll still get above-average audio here, alongside Alexa voice control, and much more. You can also pair multiple speakers together for a stereo experience, or for complete multi-room audio setups. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those willing to trade-in Amazon credit for Adorama will want to check out these on-going Sonos deals over from earlier this month.

Sonos One SL features:

Brilliant sound – get Rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos one SL, and control It with the Sonos app, Apple airplay 2, and more.

For every room – the compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo sound with two – Pair with Sonos one or another one SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a pair as rear home theater Surrounds with play bar, play base, or beam.

