Kensington’s Guardian 7-Outlet Surge Protector returns to Amazon low at $10

Amazon currently offers the Kensington Guardian 7-Outlet Surge Protector for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $15, today’s offer saves you 33%, is the best discount we’ve seen since March, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Armed with seven outlets, this power strip is a great option for adding to a desk, nightstand charging setup, and pretty much anywhere else in your home. It can guard your gear from 450J power influxes, giving you added protection against surges from lightning storms and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 625 customers.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This streamlined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing in the kitchen, behind a nightstand or anywhere else you could use some extra outlets. You’ll ditch the added surge resistance, but it’s a notable option for simplifying your charging setup.

For more charging gear, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, where you’ll find discounted wall adapters, car chargers, and more.

Kensington Guardian 7-Outlet Surge Protector features:

Trust Kensington to provide reliable surge protection for your valuable electronics like laptops, TVs and printers. With a 6-foot cord, the Guardian 7-Outlet Premium Surge Protector provides a traditional amount of length to plug in away from the wall outlet. Your outlet capacity expands with seven adapter-style plugs available on the power strip, with 540 joules of surge dissipation to protect your devices from damaging spikes. A green indicator light lets you know you’re protected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!