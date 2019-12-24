Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone XR Slim Grip Case $3 (Reg. $13), more

Illusdesign_ESR (99% positive all-time feedback from 33,000+) via Amazon offers its Kikko iPhone XR Slim Grip Case in black for $2.99 Prime shipped when code AYON4ZK2 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $13, today’s offer is good for a 77% discount, beats the best we’ve seen prior by $1, and marks a new Amazon low. This flexible iPhone XR case is comprised of a textured TPU plastic that helps fend off scrapes and bumps. Built-in “Air-Guard” corners are designed to help protect against drops and there are raised areas around the edges and camera to keep your handset’s screen looking its best. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A textured, non-slip surface of the iPhone XR case gives you comfortable control you can feel. Specially designed air-guard corners give added cushioning to protect your iPhone XR against drops where you need it most. Superior TPU protects your iPhone XR’s glass back and the iPhone XR case is easy to install and remove.

Raised camera and screen edges of the iPhone XR slim case help to protect your iPhone XR against scratches when placed on a flat surface. Conveniently charge your iPhone XR without removing the iPhone XR case.

