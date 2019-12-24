Take 52% off the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker, now at $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $125 at Amazon, today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $31, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This speaker sports 360-degree sound output and comes wrapped in a drop- and water-resistant casing. Up to 15 hours of playback per charge means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite tunes all-day long. You can even pair multiple Boom speakers together for a surround sound setup. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $30 and features 12W stereo sound. Aside from just giving up the UE branding, this one lacks 360-degree audio output. Soundcore 2 makes up for that with IPX7 water-resistance as well as 24-hour battery life.

Would you rather add a speaker to your smart home? Right now you can snag two Amazon Echo Dots for $38 ($100 value), which is less than the featured deal.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker features:

Enjoy epic outdoor adventure playlists with this Logitech Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker. It supports voice commands via Siri or Google Now, and the 100-foot wireless range lets you stream remotely from a distant device. Set alarms and access DJ features with this limited-edition Logitech Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker via its companion app.

