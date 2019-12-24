Take 52% off the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker, now at $60

- Dec. 24th 2019 12:52 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $125 at Amazon, today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $31, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This speaker sports 360-degree sound output and comes wrapped in a drop- and water-resistant casing. Up to 15 hours of playback per charge means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite tunes all-day long. You can even pair multiple Boom speakers together for a surround sound setup. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $30 and features 12W stereo sound. Aside from just giving up the UE branding, this one lacks 360-degree audio output. Soundcore 2 makes up for that with IPX7 water-resistance as well as 24-hour battery life. 

Would you rather add a speaker to your smart home? Right now you can snag two Amazon Echo Dots for $38 ($100 value), which is less than the featured deal.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker features:

Enjoy epic outdoor adventure playlists with this Logitech Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker. It supports voice commands via Siri or Google Now, and the 100-foot wireless range lets you stream remotely from a distant device. Set alarms and access DJ features with this limited-edition Logitech Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker via its companion app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Portable Bluetooth Speakers Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go