Oculus Go standalone VR headset returns to Black Friday price: $149 ($50 off)

Walmart is offering the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset 32GB for $149 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $199 and this is a match of our Black Friday mention. However, we have seen it fall as low as $130 a few weeks ago. Offering a standalone virtual reality experience, this headset is designed to work without an expensive custom gaming computer. It lets you watch YouTube, Netflix, and more without wires or strings to tie you down. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your new headset safe and sound inside of this protective case. It is built specifically for the Oculus Go, and runs just $18 Prime shipped on Amazon.

However, those on the console train might want to check out Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X. While it won’t game in VR (that we know of), it’s built to play at up to 8K and in as high as 144Hz refresh rates, making it a killer setup.

Oculus Go features:

Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality. For the first time, Oculus brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR. Oculus Go is portable, comfortable, and easy to use. Just put it on, switch it on, and watch a movie on a 180″ screen, catch a concert from the first row, play a game, or hang out with friends.

