Schlage Century Z-Wave Smart Lock bundle drops to $199 + more up to 30% off

Today only, as its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off a selection of smart locks, deadbolts, and more. One standout is on the Schlage Connect Z-Wave Century Smart Lock with Lever Handleset for $199 shipped. Typically buying the lock and handleset separately would run you closer to $250 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 20%. This discount is also $27 under purchasing this bundle at the Amazon low pricing. Leveraging Z-Wave Plus connectivity, Schlage’s Connect deadbolt can be integrated with your smart home for voice control, automation, and more. It also features a touchscreen number pad, offering an additional way to enjoy keyless entry. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 290 customers. Head below for more top picks from the sale.

Keep your home safe and stylish with the Schlage Century Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Latitude Lever Handle set. With its advanced features and home automation system compatibility, it eliminates the hassle of carrying keys. The Latitude lever has clean lines and rectangular features, while the Century handle set has a delicate, slightly curved shape. Designed and tested for strength and durability, this attractive handle set provides the protection you need with minimalist design appeal.

