Under $46.50 snags Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods (Reg. $79)

Amazon is offering the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for $46.33 shipped. Regularly $79, today’s deal is 40% off and and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $18. If you’re like me, that means you are still rocking first-generation AirPods. This case from Apple lets you upgrade existing AirPods to wireless charging. This means you’ll be able to drop it on a Qi pad for extremely simple charging. Another perk is that you’ll likely extend battery life currently found in your existing case, making this deal a hard one to pass up.

An alternative route involves picking up a new pair of headphones. With Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds you can do this for a mere $38. You’ll net Anker’s BassUp tech, IPX7 sweat and water-resistance, and an in-ear fit.

If the thought of Qi charging is what really pulled you in here, don’t forget about AUKEY’s Key Series Earbuds. Wireless charging comes standard and right now they’re 30% off thanks to an on-page coupon. I reviewed them and found they were a feature-laden AirPods competitor.

Oh, and while we’re talking Apple accessories, don’t miss out on today’s incredibly low Amazon offer on Apple Pencil 2, now $99.

Apple AirPods Wireless Case features:

AirPods charge quickly Inside the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or with the Lightning connector

Works with Air Pods (1st generation or later)

