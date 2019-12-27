Breathtaking 5.7K 360-degree footage awaits in Insta360 ONE X: $339 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera for $339 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With the ability to shoot 5.7K 360-degree video, this camera is queued up to shoot breathtaking footage. You can even toggle on slow-mo 100fps footage that’s perfect for creating slick effects afterwards. Micah Toll here at 9to5 reviewed it earlier this year and came away dubbing it as “one of the most important pieces of gear in [his] film-making arsenal.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A fraction of today’s savings can be used to score Samsung’s 128GB MicroSD Card for $17. This will pair nicely with your new action camera thanks to class 10 speeds that will yield performance of up to 100MB/s speeds. It comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

If you’d like to skip straight to 8K, have a look at our coverage of the new QooCam. Like Insta360 ONE X, you’ll capture 360-degree footage but it just happens to be sharper thanks to a whole lot more pixels.

Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera features:

Leading image quality – 5.7K resolution makes your 360 Degree videos look sharp, while 18MP shots make for stunning photo quality. Turn on 50Fps mode to make your video buttery smooth.

