Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi $34, The Division 2 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox One/PS4 for $33.74 shipped. Regularly $60, it has hovered around $40 or $50 over the last couple weeks and is now at the best price we have tracked. If you’re yet to jump in to this one, now’s your chance. Its impressive visuals, memorable characters, and Metroidvania-style format make it one of the best Star Wars titles in years. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Super Star Wars, The Division 2, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Windjammers, Fallout 76, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Child of Light + Valiant Hearts $30 (Reg. $40)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $17 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 76 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Shenmue 3 $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Broforce $4 (Reg. $15)
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $6 (Reg. $20+)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Go claim your FREE Twitch Prime DLC
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $23 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Star Wars Jedi PS4 or Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
