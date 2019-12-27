Nintendo’s wide-ranging New Years eShop deals now live from $1.50

- Dec. 27th 2019 12:39 pm ET

0
After seeing a gigantic list of eShop deals ahead of Christmas, we are back again with a fresh batch of Nintendo New Years eShop deals. While you’ll find some of the highlights from the Christmas sales still live down below, we are also now tracking a series of amazing indie game price drops as well as deals on Capcom titles, Square Enix games and much more. Some highlights include the Mega Man Legacy Collections, Mega Man 11, Cuphead, Resident Evil, Blasphemous, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and many more starting from just $1.50. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find our top picks the eShop down below.

Nintendo New Years eShop Deals:

Nintendo New Years eShop deals - Rocket League

Outside of the Nintendo New Years eShop deals, Nyko’s Switch Lite Starter Kit is down at $11.50 while the official Pro Controller is also still at $55 shipped. In Nintendo news, here are all the details on the Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC, the incredibly rare $1+ million Nintendo PlayStation console and the SNES boxed versions of the new Aladdin/Lion King re-releases.

Mega Man 11:

Nintendo New Years eShop Deals: To save the day, the Blue Bomber must battle Robot Masters and take their powerful weapons for himself, which now changes the hero’s appearance with added levels of detail. The innovative Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for an exciting twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.

