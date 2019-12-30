Philips’ WiZ bulbs work with Siri Shortcuts and more, 2 color bulbs for $19.50

- Dec. 30th 2019 2:15 pm ET

Home Depot is offering a 2-pack of Philips Color and Tunable White A19 WiZ Smart Bulbs for $19.48 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. This is down from its $30 launch price for two, and current $16 going rate if you were to buy two separately right now. Offering Bluetooth control, these smart bulbs give you a lower-cost solution to the company’s more expensive Hue lineup. While there’s no HomeKit here, Siri Shortcuts brings Apple folks into the fold. Plus, you’ll still enjoy things like Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

However, those who don’t care about color-changing bulbs might want to give Sengled’s Smart LED a try. It’s just $10 Prime shipped and offers multiple hues of white to match any decor.

To add voice control to an entire room, why not check out this 2-pack of TP-Link light switches for $35. This is a 30% savings over the regular going rate and they’re designed to handle multiple lights at one shot.

Philips WiZ Smart Bulb features:

  • Create the perfect mood in your room with millions of colors
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts
  • In-store only, while supplies last

