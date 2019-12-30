REI’s Year End Clearance Event takes up to 50% off: Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, more

REI’s Year End Clearance offers up to 50% off top brands Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Marmot Weslo Insulated Jacket is on sale for $80, which is down from its original rate of $160. This jacket has a sherpa insulated interior and four pockets for storing essentials. This mid-weight jacket is great for cold weather and it has a high neckline to keep air out. Find the rest of our top picks from REI below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Marmot Weslo Insulated Jacket $80 (Orig. $160)
- Patagonia Torrentshell Jacket $64 (Orig. $129)
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Vest $122 (Orig. $175)
- Mountain Hardwear Mt. Eyak Down Jacket $140 (Orig. $200)
- Arc’teryx Norvan Jacket $244 (Orig. $349)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marmot Annie Pullover $56 (Orig. $80)
- Columbia Emerald Lake Jacket $175 (Orig. $250)
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Vest $122 (Orig. $175)
- The North Face 1996 Retro Vest $89 (Orig. $179)
- Prana Cozy Up Sweatshirt $55 (Orig. $79)
- …and even more deals…
Also be sure to check out the Timbuk2 Tis the End of Season Event that offers up to 50% off MacBook bags, briefcases, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!