REI’s Year End Clearance Event takes up to 50% off: Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, more

- Dec. 30th 2019 5:10 pm ET

50% off
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

REI’s Year End Clearance offers up to 50% off top brands Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Marmot Weslo Insulated Jacket is on sale for $80, which is down from its original rate of $160. This jacket has a sherpa insulated interior and four pockets for storing essentials. This mid-weight jacket is great for cold weather and it has a high neckline to keep air out. Find the rest of our top picks from REI below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also be sure to check out the Timbuk2 Tis the End of Season Event that offers up to 50% off MacBook bags, briefcases, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

50% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
REI

REI

About the Author