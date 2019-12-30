Play Sonic, Altered Beast, and other SEGA classics on your Fire TV for just $5

Amazon is currently discounting SEGA Classics for Fire TV to $4.99 as a digital download. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 66% discount, is $5 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and is substantially a new all-time low. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the famed SEGA Genesis, this collection of retro titles brings plenty of the console’s best titles to your Fire TV. With hits like Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Streets of Rage, and Golden Axe, you’ll be able to dive into 25 different games. Whether you just got a Fire TV over the holidays or want to spend some Amazon credit, today’s deal is an easy buy for fans of classic gaming. With over 430 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 55% of them.

Want to enjoy a more authentic classic gaming experience? Right now you can bring home the SEGA Genesis Mini Console, which is on sale starting at $42 shipped (Reg. $80).

SEGA Classics for Fire TV features:

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the SEGA Genesis, SEGA Classics is the most extensive SEGA collection available on any streaming media player! SEGA Classics is a bundle of 25 SEGA games that you can play right on your Fire TV without having to purchase a console, buy a controller, or juggle HDMI outlets. Play your favorite games like Sonic The Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, and Golden Axe with your friends and family this holiday season! Rediscover retro titles from SEGA’s heyday including games with multiplayer support. All games in the SEGA Classics collection can be played using your Fire TV remote or by pairing your device with a HID Bluetooth controller.

