The DODOcase New Year’s sale is now live. The company is welcoming 2020 with a sitewide promotion on just about everything it offers. There doesn’t appear to be any exclusions here which means you can score 15% off all of its iPhone and iPad cases, LeatherCraft accessories, Watch bands and much more. DODOcase sales are generally kept for holidays and things of that nature so be sure to browse through if you’re interested as there’s no telling when we might see another sale this wide ranging. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

DODOcase New Year’s Sale

The DODOcase New Year’s sale is in full swing today. Simply use code HAPPY2020 at checkout. Shipping fees vary by location and product.

One notable option here is on the DODOcase Classic Leather Apple Watch Band. Regularly $70, using the code above will drop your total down to $59.50. That’s roughly $10.50 off the going rate and the best price currently available. With several color and size options (hardware included), the Classic Leather Band is a great option no matter which model Apple Watch you have. There are a pair of leather colorways and you can even choose which stitching treatment you prefer, or to add a personalized monogram. More details below.

However, you might also want to look through our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands out there from $5. The elago Game Boy-inspired Apple Watch Dock is a must-see and you’ll find even more deals in our Apple Guide.

Remember, the DODOcase New Year’s sale code above will work sitewide on just about anything the company sells right now. That includes the bespoke iPhone cases you can design yourself using its online editor tool and much more.

DODOcase Classic Leather Apple Watch Band:

DODOcase New Year’s Sale: Nothing beats the feel of natural leather. Dodocase Apple Watch bands combine the inherent beauty of leather with a minimalist stitch pattern for a classic yet stylish look. Choose from three leather colors, four stitching options and two hardware finishes. Create your own custom bands by mixing and matching. Made from premium cow hide, these bands will patina over time for a rich classic look that improves with age.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!