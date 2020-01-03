Walmart is offering the ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop Computer with 2.6GHz R3-3200U/4GB/128GB on sale $259 shipped. Down from its $350 list price, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. Rocking a 128GB SSD, this laptop is ready to roll with fast read and write speeds. College starts back in a few weeks, so be sure to lock in the savings on this great budget-friendly laptop. Ports include three USB 3.0, USB-C, HDMI, and even microSD. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other computer sales:

MSI THIN GF65: $750 (Reg. $1,000) | Newegg w/ code GAME65 2.4GHz i5/8GB/512GB GTX 1660 Ti GPU

(Reg. $1,000) | Newegg MSI Leopard GP65: $1,449 (Reg. $1,700) | Newegg Save an additional $100 with this MIR 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB RTX 2070 GPU

(Reg. $1,700) | Newegg

If you opt for today’s lead deal, you’ll want a simple way to tote it around campus. This $20 laptop sleeve is the perfect thing. It has multiple compartments and offers a simple carry handle, making transportation a breeze.

Also, one thing the ASUS VivoBook doesn’t have is an Ethernet port. If wired internet is crucial to your workflow, grab this USB-C dongle. This 9-in-1 adapter not only includes Ethernet, but also HDMI, VGA, USB 3.0, and full-sized SD expansion for only $25.50 at Amazon.

Other PC gaming deals still live:

ASUS VivoBook features:

Whether at work or play, ASUS VivoBook 15 is the compact laptop that immerses you in whatever you set out to do. Its new frameless four-sided NanoEdge display boasts an ultraslim 5.7mm bezel, giving an amazing 88% screen-to-body ratio for supremely immersive visuals. The ErgoLift hinge design also tilts the keyboard up for more comfortable typing. VivoBook 15 is powered by up to AMD R3 processor with discrete AMD Radeon graphics to help you get things done with the least amount of fuss.

