iPhone Xs 64GB is down to $650 shipped in unlocked condition (Reg. $900)

DailySteals offers the factory unlocked iPhone Xs 64GB in Space Gray for $649.99 shipped when promo code DSIPHONEXS is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $900 at most retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a match of our holiday mention as well as the best price we’ve seen in unlocked condition. iPhone Xs features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices hitting the market late last year, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

Put your savings to good use and pick up a new clear case.

iPhone Xs features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness.¹ Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.² And iOS 12—the most advanced mobile operating system—with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

