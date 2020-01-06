Tile’s latest trackers on sale from $30 at various retailers

- Jan. 6th 2020 7:06 am ET

Amazon offers a two-pack of Tile Sticker Trackers for $29.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate and a return to near Amazon all-time low pricing. Stickers feature 150-foot Bluetooth range, three-year battery life, and a built-in speaker to help you find them when lost. Adding Amazon’s smart speakers are a great companion with access to Alexa and the ability to find your Tile Stickers with a simple voice command. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon also has the latest Tile Pro in a two-pack for $49.99, down from the usual $60 price tag. This is a another match of our previous mention and the best we can find. Notable features here include a 400-foot Bluetooth range and a new replaceable battery for longer lifespans. You’ll still be able to track your devices using the free smartphone app, as per usual. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Tile Sticker features:

  • The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 feet range; It provides effortless, long term convenience; For more details, see Product Description below
  • Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 feet Bluetooth range
  • Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

