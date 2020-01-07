Anker’s Smart Scale syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit: $20 (Amazon low)

- Jan. 7th 2020 4:29 pm ET

0

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Anker eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $19.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFYSCALE at checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With tracking support for weight, body fat, bone mass, BMI and 8 others, this scale makes it easy to keep tabs on a large variety of measurements. It integrates with all of the big players, allowing users to easily see the overall picture in Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use a tad of today’s savings to snag four AmazonBasics AAA Batteries at $3. Picking these up will ensure you’re ready to swap the old ones out once they’ve died. The composition used yields a 10-year shelf life, helping keep them ready to go throughout the foreseeable future.

While you’re at it, have a look at the deal we spotted on Anker’s rechargeable Bolder UV Flashlight. It makes easy work of spotting pet-related stains around the house that may be largely unnoticeable. At $15, today’s offer slashes 40% off what you’d typically spend.

Anker eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

  • HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.
  • USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

