Smartphone Accessories: iClever 10W Wireless Charging Pad $7, more

- Jan. 7th 2020 10:31 am ET

ZBetonline US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the iClever 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $6.99 Prime shipped when promo code JODNJCJB is applied during checkout. Regularly $14, today’s deal takes 50% off the regular going rate and is the best we’ve tracked to date. This Qi charger is capable of pushing up to 10W for Android devices and 7.5W when paired with a compatible iPhone. Plus, its low-profile pad design won’t take up too much room on your nightstand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t waste your time untangling Micro and Apple Lightning cables. With the iClever wireless charger, you’ll be able to charge your devices without hassle. Simple place your Qi enabled device on the charging surface, sit back, and relax! It really is that easy. Exclusive intelligent technology provides over-temperature protection, over-voltage protection, short-circuit prevention, and surge protection for the safety of your device during the entire charging process. Identify your phone smartly and support any NON-METAL phone case within 0.23″ (6mm) while 0.16″ (4mm) is the best wireless charging distance. Please site your phone at the center of the pad correctly. Non-slip silicone surface keeps devices secure. Sleek and compact design, taking up minimal space.

