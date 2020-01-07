Smartphone Accessories: iClever 10W Wireless Charging Pad $7, more

ZBetonline US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the iClever 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $6.99 Prime shipped when promo code JODNJCJB is applied during checkout. Regularly $14, today’s deal takes 50% off the regular going rate and is the best we’ve tracked to date. This Qi charger is capable of pushing up to 10W for Android devices and 7.5W when paired with a compatible iPhone. Plus, its low-profile pad design won’t take up too much room on your nightstand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Mpow S11 Bluetooth Earbuds: $18 (Reg. $25+) | Amazon
- w/ code MPOWSS11
- RAVPower 61W GaN USB-C Wall Charger: $23.50 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Anker 10W PowerWave Qi Charging Stand: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code AKA25241
- Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad: $112 (Reg. $140)
- Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases return to $20 for a limited time (Reg. $40)
- UE WONDERBOOM starts your winter parties for $38, today only (Reg. $60)
- Belkin Powerhouse neatly tops off an iPhone and Apple Watch for $80 (Save $20)
- Skagen Falster 2 puts Google Wear OS on your wrist: $149 at Amazon (Reg. $200+)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- ESR 30W USB-C/A 2-port Wall Charger: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Anker’s CES week sale includes the latest chargers, projectors, more from $8.50
- Tile’s latest trackers on sale from $30 at various retailers
- Walabot DIY Imaging Device for Android Smartphones: $50 (Reg. $70) | B&H
- ecobee HomeKit Light Switch: $48 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
Don’t waste your time untangling Micro and Apple Lightning cables. With the iClever wireless charger, you’ll be able to charge your devices without hassle. Simple place your Qi enabled device on the charging surface, sit back, and relax! It really is that easy. Exclusive intelligent technology provides over-temperature protection, over-voltage protection, short-circuit prevention, and surge protection for the safety of your device during the entire charging process. Identify your phone smartly and support any NON-METAL phone case within 0.23″ (6mm) while 0.16″ (4mm) is the best wireless charging distance. Please site your phone at the center of the pad correctly. Non-slip silicone surface keeps devices secure. Sleek and compact design, taking up minimal space.
