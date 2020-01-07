Ozark Trail’s three-piece cast iron set gives you skillets for around $6 each

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail Three-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set for $18.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Down from its over $25 list price, similar kits on Amazon go for around $30 or more and this is the best available. There’s nothing like the taste of a meal cooked on freshly seasoned cast iron, and this is no exception. Whether you’re wanting to experience real outdoor-style cooking over an open fire, or use this on your indoor range, cast iron is a great cooking companion. Each skillet is pre-seasoned to get you started, so be sure to keep that seasoning at its peak. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

One way to save is by picking up a single skillet, instead of a three-pack. Lodge has you covered with an eight-inch skillet at under $10 Prime shipped. The main downside here is you’ll be stuck with one size, instead of three.

Don’t forget to swing by Amazon’s Gold Box sale which features Cuisinart cast iron cookware at $70. This sale ends tonight at midnight, so hurry before it’s gone.

Ozark Trail Three-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set features:

The Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set is made of durable cast iron that will last for generations. Bake, broil, fry & stew your favorite meal, enjoying a unique and hearty flavor. These skillets feature an easy pour lip on the side and a loop on the handle, making them easy to hang up on a hook after use. A true space saver! All cookware pieces are pre-seasoned with natural plant oil for a superior cooking surface. With the Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set, you will have the versatility to create any meal for any size group.

