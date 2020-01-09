Print borderless photos at ‘5 cents each’ with HP’s AirPrint AiO: $90 ($80 off)

Amazon is offering the HP Envy Photo 7155 AiO Photo Printer for $89.89 shipped. Matched at Walmart. For comparison, this printer routinely fetches $180 at Amazon, yielding a savings of up to $90. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and comes within $10 of standout Black Friday promotions. HP touts that this printer delivers “stunning borderless photos for less than 5 cents,” making it a solid option for anyone that would like to turn digital photos into physical ones at home. AirPrint support is in tow, making it dead simple to snap a photo on an iPhone and immediately queue a printed copy. Since this is an all-in-one printer, you’ll also be able to convert old photos to digital thanks to its built-in scanner. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If quality doesn’t have to be top-notch, consider Canon’s Pixma Inkjet Printer for $40. It’s able to print photos too and also wields support for AirPrint. Like the featured deal, you’ll find an all-in-one design that paves the way for printing, scanning, and copying.

While we’re talking computer add-ons, did you see that Blue’s Snowflake USB Microphone is down to $24.50? It sports a compact design that’s great for home use or when when traveling.

HP Envy Photo 7155 AiO Photo Printer features:

Stunning photos for less than 5 cents – Features of this color photo printer include print, scan, copy, borderless and wireless printing, SD card slot, plus photo prints for less than 5 cents with HP Instant Ink

The POWER of your printer in the palm of your hand – mobile printing from your device such as iPhone with AirPrint, or print without a network using Wireless Direct printing

