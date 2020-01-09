Print borderless photos at ‘5 cents each’ with HP’s AirPrint AiO: $90 ($80 off)

- Jan. 9th 2020 12:57 pm ET

$90
0

Amazon is offering the HP Envy Photo 7155 AiO Photo Printer for $89.89 shipped. Matched at Walmart. For comparison, this printer routinely fetches $180 at Amazon, yielding a savings of up to $90. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and comes within $10 of standout Black Friday promotions. HP touts that this printer delivers “stunning borderless photos for less than 5 cents,” making it a solid option for anyone that would like to turn digital photos into physical ones at home. AirPrint support is in tow, making it dead simple to snap a photo on an iPhone and immediately queue a printed copy. Since this is an all-in-one printer, you’ll also be able to convert old photos to digital thanks to its built-in scanner. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If quality doesn’t have to be top-notch, consider Canon’s Pixma Inkjet Printer for $40. It’s able to print photos too and also wields support for AirPrint. Like the featured deal, you’ll find an all-in-one design that paves the way for printing, scanning, and copying.

While we’re talking computer add-ons, did you see that Blue’s Snowflake USB Microphone is down to $24.50? It sports a compact design that’s great for home use or when when traveling.

HP Envy Photo 7155 AiO Photo Printer features:

  • Stunning photos for less than 5 cents – Features of this color photo printer include print, scan, copy, borderless and wireless printing, SD card slot, plus photo prints for less than 5 cents with HP Instant Ink
  • The POWER of your printer in the palm of your hand – mobile printing from your device such as iPhone with AirPrint, or print without a network using Wireless Direct printing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$90
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
HP

HP
airprint Inkjet Printers

About the Author