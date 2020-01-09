Blue’s Snowflake USB Mic makes it easy to record on-the-go at $24.50 (30% off)

Amazon offers the Blue Snowflake Compact USB Microphone for $24.59 shipped. Typically selling for $35 these days, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $6, and is a new Amazon low. This compact microphone features a plug and play design, allowing you to easily record high quality audio just about anywhere. Despite being able to fit in your pocket, the Blue Snowflake comes in a precision-tuned capsule, and features a digital converter alongside a custom onboard preamp to “ensure optimum performance.” With 465 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating.

Ditch the Blue Microphones branding and take the Amazon route with its in-house AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone for $16. Here still you’ll enjoy a form-factor that’s ready for on-the-go recording, as well as a similar frequency response range. You will lose out on some of the higher recording quality found in the lead deal though.

Another way to elevate your computer’s portable workspace capabilities would be grabbing Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse, which can be yours for $10 at Amazon right now.

Blue Snowflake Compact USB Microphone features:

Snowflake is a portable high-quality condenser microphone that lets you capture high-quality audio at any location. It features a precision-tuned capsule, digital converter and custom onboard preamp to ensure optimum performance. And the ultra-compact design gives you the freedom of pristine sound on the go.

