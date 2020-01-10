Cut the cord and save 33% with Mohu’s 65-mile Leaf Supreme Pro Antenna at $60

- Jan. 10th 2020 10:09 am ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Indoor Amplified HDTV Antenna for $59.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks one of the first price drops on this model, and is a new all-time low. If a recent Disney+ or Netflix subscription has you thinking it’s time to cut the cord, this antenna is a great way to supplement content. With a 65-mile range, you’ll be able to enjoy the last few NFL playoff games, local news, and other shows. A built-in signal display helps you find an ideal mounting position. Over 175 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 50-miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna covers a 35-mile range and will only run you $20.

Another great way to supplement your cord cutting setup is by loading up on movies from Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale. Included here you’ll find 4K titles as well as action, comedy, and more.

Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Antenna features:

Enjoy quality signal reception with this Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro antenna. A 65-mile range ensures reception of a wide variety of channels, while the integrated TV signal indicator LEDs simplify placement for optimal signal strength. This Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro antenna comes with a 16-foot detachable high-performance coaxial cable for connectivity and features a plug-and-play design for quick installation.

