Get a 1-year Sam’s Club membership with $20 in gift cards, more for $45

Sam’s Club is offering a 1-year membership bundled with $20 worth of gift cards and $30 in instant savings for $45. As a comparison, you’d typically spend $45 on a membership alone ahead of the added $50 worth of value here. The $20 gift card is sure to jump-start your savings at Sam’s Club, or you can bank it for savings throughout the year. The instant savings, however, need to be used within 30 days, this includes various pre-made meals, soups, and breads. Learn more on this landing page.

Terms and conditions:

While Sam’s Club Plus Members will enjoy some form of free shipping on most items there are some exclusions. Items that do not have a Free Shipping tag or don’t say Free Shipping for Plus are not eligible for free shipping. Free shipping is limited to ground shipping. Limited items are available for free shipping to Military APO/FPO addresses. Free shipping is available for online items only. Free shipping does not include delivery from Club locations. Some items may have shipping included. Free Shipping for Plus Members and Free Shipping are not available on the Auctions site.

Free Shipping for Plus Members is not available for Drop Ship Resellers. A Drop Ship Reseller is someone who purchases products for the purpose of resale on a third party site.

Sam’s Club reserves the right to make changes to these terms and conditions at any time. Visit Free Shipping FAQs for additional information.

