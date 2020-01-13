Lock-in a deal on this 42-piece Rubbermaid Food Storage Set at $20 (Reg. $32+)

Walmart is now offering the 42-piece Rubbermaid Press & Lock Easy Find Lids Food Storage Container Set for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $40 at Walmart, this set starts at $32 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Costco charges $25 right now for comparison. This fridge, freezer, and pantry-ready set includes flexible lids that snap to the containers and other lids so they don’t get lost. Featuring “thick, durable container walls,” this set is ideal for leftovers, meal preparations, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can also grab the Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids set for the same price as today’s lead deal on Amazon right now. But you could save some cash by opting for a Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag instead. Starting from $12, this unique solution is great for food storage, but will also double as a sous-vide cooking bag and feature an “innovative air-tight, pinch-lock seal.” They are also rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers.

Rubbermaid Press & Lock Food Storage Set:

This 42-piece Press & Lock Food Storage Container Set features leak-proof flexible lids that are easy to press closed and pull open. And thanks to the Easy Find Lids system, the lids snap on to container bases as well as other same-size lids, so the right lid is always at your fingertips. These square, graduated-size containers nest together to give you more storage space, and can help to keep food fresh in your fridge, pantry, and freezer.

