Holiday-worthy pricing on Economist Magazine now live: $48/yr. (Reg. $190+)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. You can opt for the print or digital copy on the listing page at $48 or grab both and use the code above to drop your total down to $69.99. Either way, this is the best price available by a long shot and within a few bucks of the rock-bottom Black Friday price. You can also use this deal to extend your existing subscription at a discount. Head below for all the details.

Regularly $152 or more a year at both Amazon and direct, although it is currently more like $196. Today’s offer is up to $148 off and is easily among the best prices we have ever tracked. Just note this particular price is only available for one year this time. While the code above will knock hundreds off multi-year subs, you won’t get the $48 price tag on additional years.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

