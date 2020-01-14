Get an Ozark 11-Person Cabin Tent at up to $90 off to be ready for next summer

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 11-Person Instant Hexagon Cabin Tent for $109 shipped. This model is regularly $199 at Walmart and starts at $139 from Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is a 17- by 15-foot cabin tent that can sleep the whole family and then some. Even if you don’t plan on getting out in to the woods during the colder months, today’s deal is a great way to score an off-season deal so you’re ready to go next summer. It can apparently set up in “2-minutes” with a pre-attached pole design, has a pair of doors, two storage pockets, a rainfly, and a steel design. This one ships with 16 tent steaks and a carry bag too. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Don’t plan on taking the whole neighborhood camping? Consider one of these more affordable options instead. This 4-person Coleman sets up in one minute and sells for $75 on Amazon, but you could also opt for the Coleman Sundome 2-person model from under $45 right now. It is a best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of camping, you might want to check out this 300W portable power station offer in today’s Green Deals roundup. And Anker’s new PowerHouse 100 is a great travel companion no matter where you might be headed.

Ozark Trail 11 Person Instant Hexagon Cabin Tent:

This Ozark Trail 11-Person Instant Hexagon Cabin Tent sets up in under two minutes! This 11-person instant tent requires no assembly because the poles are pre-attached to the tent, just unfold and extend. Enjoy the panoramic views with the extra-large windows and shade porch. It will comfortably fit two queen air beds or up to 11 campers in sleeping bags on the floor. Keep yourself organized and connected with the included two storage pockets, gear loft and electrical cord access.

