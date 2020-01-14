Add a Raspberry Pi 4 2GB starter kit to your smart home at just $65 (Reg. $90)

Vilros is offering its Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Starter Kit for $64.99 shipped. Down from its $90 going rate at Amazon this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. The latest Raspberry Pi is great for many things, including building a RetroPi system or just running HomeBridge for your HomeKit-enabled smart house. This model offers 2GB of RAM, giving you plenty of horsepower for most tasks. There’s also a pre-configured 32GB microSD card, clear case, power supply, fan, heatsinks, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Already own a Raspberry Pi of any generation? This $50 starter kit is a great alternative to today’s deal. It includes many great tools for using your microcomputer, including a display, LEDs, keypads, and more.

Use some of your savings toward picking up this introduction to coding book which gives instructions on how to better use your Raspberry Pi 4.

Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. It offers ground-breaking increases in processor speed, multimedia performance, memory, and connectivity compared to the prior-generation Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, while retaining backwards compatibility and similar power consumption. For the end user, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B provides desktop performance comparable to entry-level x86 PC systems

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!