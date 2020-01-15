Put $65 worth of adidas gift cards in your pocket for $50 today + more

Newegg is now offering $65 worth of adidas gift cards for $50 with free digital delivery. In some cases it will be delivered within 48 hours, but it’s usually more like within minutes at Newegg. That’s nearly 25% off and a great way to score a deal on your next purchase at adidas, either in-store or online. Unlike sitewide promos, these gift card deals are a great way to score a nice discount on new releases that are usually exempt from sales and will likely remain at full price for some time. Head below the fold for more.

PayPal is also still offering deals on digital gift cards for Under Armour at 16% off as well. You can score a $60 card for $50 right now.

While we are talking adidas and the like, you’ll find deep deals on its footwear at Nordstrom Rack and Eastbay at the moment. You might as well browse though our picks for the best 2020 running shoes for men at under $100 while you’re at it.

And lastly, don’t forget that you can still score a 1-year Sam’s Club membership with $20 in gift cards and more for $45.

adidas Gift Cards:

