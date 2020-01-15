Save 36% on a pair of Pioneer bookshelf loudspeakers at $114, more from $89

Amazon currently offers a pair of the Pioneer SP-BS22-LR Andrew Jones Designed Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $114 shipped. Usually fetching $179, today’s offer saves you over 36%, is the second-best to date, and the lowest we’ve seen in four months. Whether you’re looking to expand a surround sound setup or kickstart your kit on a budget, this pair of speakers is worth considering. They feature 1-inch dome tweeter, 4-inch woofer, and a “perfect audio blend for greater accuracy.” Plus, the Andrew Jones seal of approval makes these an easy pick for audio enthusiasts. Over 990 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking to step up to Dolby Atmos sound in your home theater? Amazon is also discounting Pioneer’s SP-T22A-LR Add-on Speaker to $89 shipped. Down from $119, today’s offer is a new all-time low. This model expands upon existing loudspeakers with a top-firing driver array and Dolby Atmos support. Keep in mind here, you’ll only be getting a single speaker as opposed to the pair present in our featured deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 125 customers.

Whether you’ll be upgrading an existing setup or starting from scratch, be sure to grab some speaker wire alongside today’s discounted speakers. Or if you need a new receiver, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Denon’s 7.2-Ch. model at $280. Standout features include AirPlay 2, 4K, and Alexa voice control.

Pioneer Bookshelf Loudspeakers features:

High quality home audio doesn’t have to break the bank. As proof, Pioneer introduces the SP-BS22-LR bookshelf speakers. Whether you use them as stereo speakers or part of a multi-channel home theater system, their ability to handle 90 watts the SP-BS22-LR’s deliver wide frequency response and sophisticated sound quality regardless of the source.

