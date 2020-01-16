Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender Bundle is $150 or more off in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $450 or more, today’s deal is at least $150 off and is the lowest total we can find. The same bundle sells for over $500 at Newegg and the 650 blender without the extra Twister jar goes for $400 at Amazon. Features include eight speed settings, LED touchscreen controls, and a stainless steel forged blade that can heat soups and drinks up simply through friction. It ships with a 90-ounce WildSide+ jar, the aforementioned Twister blending jar, and an 8-year warranty along with the 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Now, clearly the high-end Blendtec option above is really only for the pro home chefs out there looking for a serious upgrade. The rest of us can probably get away with one of these Ninja Professional Countertop Blender at $80 for everything from quick smoothies to more hardcore meal preparations. But if you’re just in need of something for handling your daily protein shake, take a look at the $37 Magic Bullet Blender. It carries stellar ratings and comes with on-the-go blender cups for simple transportation and clean-up.

For more kitchenware, tools, vacuums, and household essential deals, swing by our Home Goods Guide.

Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle:

Variable Blending Cycles: 8 speeds for variable speed control and the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LED display with 7 varying blending options, showing duration/time remaining on blend cycle.

Touch interface/Reduced Noise: touchscreen controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean. Reduced motor noise due to internal baffling.

Patented Blade/80% Thicker: Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades). Note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!