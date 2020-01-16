Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender Bundle is $150 or more off in today’s Gold Box

- Jan. 16th 2020 7:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $450 or more, today’s deal is at least $150 off and is the lowest total we can find. The same bundle sells for over $500 at Newegg and the 650 blender without the extra Twister jar goes for $400 at Amazon. Features include eight speed settings, LED touchscreen controls, and a stainless steel forged blade that can heat soups and drinks up simply through friction. It ships with a 90-ounce WildSide+ jar, the aforementioned Twister blending jar, and an 8-year warranty along with the 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Now, clearly the high-end Blendtec option above is really only for the pro home chefs out there looking for a serious upgrade. The rest of us can probably get away with one of these Ninja Professional Countertop Blender at $80 for everything from quick smoothies to more hardcore meal preparations. But if you’re just in need of something for handling your daily protein shake, take a look at the $37 Magic Bullet Blender. It carries stellar ratings and comes with on-the-go blender cups for simple transportation and clean-up. 

For more kitchenware, tools, vacuums, and household essential deals, swing by our Home Goods Guide.

Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle:

  • Variable Blending Cycles: 8 speeds for variable speed control and the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LED display with 7 varying blending options, showing duration/time remaining on blend cycle.
  • Touch interface/Reduced Noise: touchscreen controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean. Reduced motor noise due to internal baffling.
  • Patented Blade/80% Thicker: Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades). Note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

