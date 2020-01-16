Today only, Cuisinart’s Deluxe Convection Oven drops to $80 (Reg. $125+)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-135N) for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $170 at Best Buy, it usually sells for closer to $125 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest we have tracked in over a year. This 6-slice toaster oven is large enough to cook a 12-inch pizza and features an electronic dial, LED controls for choosing your shade setting, various cooking modes, and more. The non-stick interior, 2-hour timer, and automatic shut-off round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the LCD display and space for 12-inches of pizza? Check out the Black+Decker 4-Slice Toaster Oven with Natural Convection for $43 at Amazon. It carries even better ratings than today’s lead deal, is nearly half the price, and will provide you with convenient countertop cooking just the same otherwise.

While we are talking Cuisinart, you’ll definitely want to go take a closer look at its new smart grills with temperature monitoring and smartphone control. The new Weber Connect Smart Grill Hub is worth a peak as well and you’ll find loads more deals on kitchenware in our Home Goods Guide.

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler:

Create delicious meals in this Cuisinart TOB-135 0.6 cu. ct. 6-slice toaster oven, which features digital controls with an electronic dial and LED buttons that allow you to quickly and easily select function, temperature and cook time. Maintains precise oven temperatures for evenly cooked food…Offers you the opportunity to cook a variety of foods, ranging from 6 slices of bread to a 12″ pizza or a whole chicken.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!