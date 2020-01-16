This year marks the 160th anniversary of TAG Heuer coming into existence, and the brand is celebrating by re-releasing some of its most iconic designs. One of the first timepieces to be announced is its Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition, which was first revealed back in 1964. Tag Heuer will only be producing a select number of this chronograph, which was made in conjunction with one of the “world’s most dangerous races” at the time. For full details and background on today’s announcement, head below.

TAG Heuer brings back its 1964 Carrera watch

TAG Heuer officially hit the scene back in 1860 and over the course of 160 years has become one of the most iconic brands out there. Especially in the watch market. In 1962, designer Jack Heuer first caught wind of the Carrera Panamericana, “one of the world’s most dangerous road races.” It was shortly after the Heuer created the Carrera-inspired chronograph with a beautiful all-glass face and leather band.

The Carrera Panamericana will be limited to 1,860 pieces in total with a few changes from the original. Most notably, the casing will move from 36mm to 39mm to accommodate a slightly more modern design. It’s backed by a Manufacture Calibre Heuer 02 movement but now includes an 80-hour power reserve on the stainless steel model.

A few modern changes

Inside is TAG’s Manufacture Calibre Heuer 02 movement, which features a total of 168 elements and pieces. On the backside is a special anniversary edition inscription, which denotes the model number out of 1,860. The back also has a new sapphire crystal casing, which reveals a revamped oscillating mass inside. Basically, you can see all of the movements inside, a feature that was not available on the original.

You can currently sign-up to be notified when pre-orders open in June. Pricing will start at $6,450, and each model will ship with a carrying case and all of the necessary paperwork denoting its limited-edition status. Learn more here.

Source: TAG Heuer

