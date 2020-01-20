Up your MMO game with CORSAIR’s Scimitar Pro RGB mouse, now $50 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Scimitar Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its list price of $80, it’s been available for around $60 these days at Amazon and this is a match of its all-time low. Offering 12 side buttons that are individually programmable, this is a great mouse if you play MMO games often. In that style of game, you’ll be using number buttons quite often to switch between tools and such, making this mouse crucial. Whether you’re a Fortnite, Minecraft, or Runescape player, this mouse will up your game like none other. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want the MMO-style without the CORSAIR price tag? This mouse from Redragon is $29.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have CORSAIR’s known build quality, it does feature the ability to change up the weight for a more customized feel.

Something that should be on all desk, whether you opt for today’s lead deal or the lower-cost model, is an extended mouse pad. I’ve used one for years and always like how clean it keeps my desk, while ensuring my mouse always works perfectly.

CORSAIR Scimitar Pro RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Exclusive key Slider macro button control system. Compatibility – A PC with a USB port , Windows 10, Windows 8 or Windows 7 , An internet connection is required to download the Corsair Utility Engine software

12 optimized mechanical side buttons designed to Pro player specifications for consistent tactile feedback and precise actuation. Textured side button keycaps provide enhanced grip and feel

The patent pending design provides 8mm of key travel with secure lock to ensure every button is within reach. Surface calibration tuning Utility: optimizes sensor precision and responsiveness for your playing surface

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!