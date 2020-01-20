HP Chromebook 15 packs USB-C and a premium design at $360 (New low, $80 off)

- Jan. 20th 2020 10:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the HP Chromebook 15 2.3GHz/4GB/64GB for $360.11 shipped. Down from $440, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. Centered around a 15.6-inch display, it comes packed with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It touts a higher-end build quality than the average Chromebook, rocking a metal keyboard with diamond cut trim. Enjoy up to 13-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A input and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

Prefer an ultra-portable macOS-powered machine? We’re still tracking a $199 discount on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, which has now dropped to under $900.

HP Chromebook 15 features:

Built for simplicity, the HP 15.6″ 64GB Multi-Touch Chromebook 15 runs on Chrome OS and features a ceramic white finish with a mineral silver base. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U dual-core processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. Its 15.6″ display is built on an IPS panel and has a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution for crisp, clear details.

