Samsung’s 2019 Frame UHDTV lineup returns to Amazon lows at up to $300 off

- Jan. 20th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV (2019 edition) for $1,097.99 shipped. Both Walmart and B&H are matching the price here, with Best Buy and Samsung direct’s listings entering at $2 more. Typically selling for closer to $1,400, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount and matches our previous mention from the holidays for the Amazon all-time low. The Frame stands out from other TVs on the market thanks to its unique design that more naturally blends into your home. Gone is the usual black plastic casing, and instead you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Other highlights include smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals starting at $898.

Other Samsung Frame TV deals include:

Get in the UHDTV game for less by going with TCL’s 4K HDR Roku Smart TV instead. The 43-inch version will run you $221, while stepping up to a 50-inch configuration is $300. You’ll ditch the stylish design, while still enjoying smart capabilities and 4K HDR content.

Or to elevate the audio in your setup, this morning we also spotted Polk’s Command Sound Bar which rocks Alexa integration for voice control at $199 (save 33%).

Samsung The Frame features:

See breathtaking art and 4K content with this Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV. Quantum dot technology renders true-to-life details of Ultra HD and HDR movies, and the included One Connect box simplifies operation for connected devices. This Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV has Bixby built-in and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for intuitive voice control.

Best HDTV Deals

Home Theater

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

