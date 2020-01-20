Score Sylvania’s HomeKit filament light bulbs on sale from $19.50 (Save 26%)

Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack Sylvania HomeKit Smart LED Filament Light Bulbs for $74.72 shipped. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the second-best offer we’ve seen to date, and is the best we’ve seen since October. You can also score a single bulb for just $19.49 at Amazon, down from $26. Sporting a hub-less design, Sylvania’s smart bulb pairs to your HomeKit network over Bluetooth and allows you to control brightness or turn the light on and off with Siri. Differing from the average connected bulb look, you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. With 330 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.7/5 star rating.

Want to bring home the vintage look without HomeKit control? TP-Link’s Kasa Filament LED bulbs rock a similar design to the featured deal for $17. Not only will you save a few dollars per bulb, but you’ll trade-off the Siri support in favor of Alexa and Assistant.

Earlier this morning, we also spotted a notable price cut on the Wemo Mini smart plug, which offers HomeKit control over lamps and more for $17 at Amazon.

Sylvania HomeKit Filament Light Bulb features:

The unique vintage appeal of this filament light bulb creates an attractive look in pendant lights and lamps with the added ability to control with Siri, turn on and off, or dim through the Apple Home app. No hub or Wi-Fi is required to pair your Smart+ accessory. Without the need for a hub or Wi-Fi router, set up is quick and easy. Simply connect your accessory using Bluetooth on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, and in minutes you’ll be ready to go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!