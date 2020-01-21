HP’s compact Deskjet Color Printer falls to $30 at Amazon (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the HP Deskjet 1112 Compact Color Printer for $29.89 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. This USB inkjet sports a compact design that makes it a great fit for most home offices. It measures less than 5-inches in height, and should prove to be a great option for folks that want an affordable solution ready for occasional prints. Expect print speeds of up to 7.5-pages per minute. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Using a modern computer? If so, the included USB-A cable could lead you to dongle-town. Save yourself a trip by using a tad of today’s savings on Cable Matters’ USB-C Printer Cable for $7. More than 450 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

While on the topic of peripherals, did you see that Samsung Portable 1TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD is on sale? Believe it or not, this compact drive is able to deliver incredible 2800MB/s speeds. It’s currently available for $350, which happens to be a new low.

HP Deskjet 1112 Printer features:

Main function of this HP color inkjet compact printer: reliable color printing

Reliable USB connection to your computer

Save your space with a compact printer designed to fit on your desk, on a shelf, or anywhere you need it

