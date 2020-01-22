Save $50 on Monoprice’s angled sit-stand electric desk frame on sale for $200

Jan. 22nd 2020

Monoprice is currently offering its Workstream Single Motor Angled Sit-Stand Desk Frame for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This desk frame utilizes a single motor to adjust from 26.9-inches all the way up 44.5-inches. Its metal construction means it can hold up to 175-pounds as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. I’ve been rocking a similar model in my personal desk setup, so I can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s standing desks.

A great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. 

Since you’ll be renovating your setup, a perfect way to put your savings to work is with some Velcro cable ties. I bought a 100-pack of these highly-rated options awhile ago and have been using them ever since.

Monoprice Electric Sit-Stand Desk Frame features:

This electric sit-stand desk provides a style alternative to the common height-adjustable desk design, while still providing the same height-adjustment functions, convenience, and benefits. The desk legs use sleek slanted lines, instead of the usual center-aligned vertical legs to allow for some differentiation from the purely utilitarian aesthetic typically used in motorized desks.

