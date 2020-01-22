While the gigantic “Game Under $20” PSN sale is still in full swing until February 5, Sony has now launched a notable PS4 indie game sale on its digital marketplace. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on some amazing indies at a discounted price — some of which aren’t available for your PS4 anywhere else. And we are seeing a number of must-play titles in today’s sale from $4 or less including Stardew Valley, Bastion, Undertale, Hyper Light Drifter, Transistor, and more. Head below for a complete list of our favorites and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Digital PS4 Indie Game Sale

These digital sales are a great way to fill up your back catalogue at a discount and without having to leave the couch. As we previously mentioned, many of these games aren’t available for your PS4 anywhere but PSN, so now is a great time to browse through the price drops to see if anything catches your eye. You’ll also find a loads of add-ons, PS4 themes, and more in today’s sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Outside of today’s PS4 indie game sale, or the Totally Digital” event as Sony puts it, there are still hundreds of other discounts live on PSN. For another couple weeks, you’ll find a massive selection of titles at under $20 and you can get all the details on those price drops right here.

Here’s the first MLB The Show 20 gameplay footage and some discounted gaming headsets from Anker starting at $29.

Stardew Valley:

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!