Bounce through the day with Euro Style’s Bungie Office Chair: $156 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Euro Style Bungie Office Chair for $155.93 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats our last mention by $3. If you’re in need of a new office chair and you’d like to shake things up, this offering does just that with a design that’s comprised of bungie cords. This lets it quickly adapt to you while also providing a bit of bounce. As with most office chairs, this one is both height-adjustable and swivels a full 360-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you’re unconvinced about the chair above, you could opt for this inexpensive mesh option at $43. Assembly takes 10-15 minutes and it sports a 250-pound weight capacity. Rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by nearly 4,300 Amazon shoppers.

Have a hard time regulating temps in your office? Swing by today’s roundup of Dyson sales to find the company’s all-in-one Pure Hot + Cool for $171 alongside stick vacuums from $117.

Euro Style Bungie Office Chair features:

  • Bungie goes hi-tech. Or is it lo-tech? Either way, this is the Bungie made for fun. Blue. Green. Pink. Red. Any color loops you choose, this one is bound to brighten up an office or a kid’s room. Game on!
  • Round bungie cords seat and back with black nylon fittings
  • Adjustable height and swivel
  • Powder coated steel frame and black nylon base with casters
  • Size: 35″H x 18″W x 25″D

