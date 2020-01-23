Sperry Outlet puts a pep in your step with up to 60% off clearance items

Sperry Outlet Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find boat shoes, loafers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the men’s Kennedy Penny Varsity Loafer that’s currently marked down to $52 and originally was priced at $130. These slip-on loafers make it a breeze to head out the door and its cushioned insole promotes comfort. They were also designed to be lightweight and have a rigid outsole to promote all-day traction. Best of all, this style is very versatile and will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry Outlet below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off sale items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!