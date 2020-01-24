Amazon’s Gold Box has LED lighting and more from $10.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, London Johnson via Amazon is taking up to 25% off various LED lighting. Deals start at $10.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 3-pack of Brilliant Evolution LED Stick-on Lights for $12.73. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $17 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. These nifty stick-on lights can go just about anywhere with 100-hours worth of run-time from three AA batteries. They are easy to install, just remove the adhesive tape and stick them just about anywhere. A simple tap on or off actuates the built-in LED lights. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Another standout today is the Brilliant Evolution LED Light Bar for $10.48. It typically goes for $15 or more. These nifty LED light bars can be put just about anywhere, including under cabinets and in closets, to easily shine light where needed. You can count on 100-hours of run-time with just a few AAA batteries. It’s an easy way to illuminate your space without breaking the bank. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Brilliant Evolution LED lights feature:

55 LUMENS – Super bright, long-lasting LEDs. 3000K warm white glow

ON/OFF TAP LENS – These puck lights are not compatible with a remote

INSTALL IN SECONDS – Mounts with screws or adhesive tape (both are included)

OPERATES ON 3 AA BATTERIES (not included)

100 HOUR RUN TIME – Last 4 times longer than other puck lights

