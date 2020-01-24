This $35 device lets Alexa, Assistant, or IFTTT open a garage door (Save 30%)

Meross Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once set up, this device makes your existing garage door opener work with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has an app and is compatible with IFTTT for those times when speaking is inconvenient. This also paves the way to set up an iOS shortcut using our guide. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make opening the garage door dead simple with iOttie’s Easy One Touch 2 Smartphone Car Mount for $13. I’ve been using the company’s products for years now and have found the quality to be stellar. This affordable offering is rated 4.1/5 stars.

Since adding smart devices to your home, why not consider a robot vacuum? We happen to have some on sale and prices start from $169.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

Remote and Voice Control: Never been so easy to control your garage door opener, just tapping on the meross app from anywhere or by giving voice commands to your Amazon Alexa or Google assistant.

Multiple Notification Modes: Use different notification mode Like garage door open/close, timed notification and overnight notification modes to reminds you close your garage door to keep your garage stay safe. And you can query the garage door open/close operation records through the app.

