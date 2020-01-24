Save $176 on Roborock’s S6 laser-guided robotic vacuum at $474, more from $169

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $473.91 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ROBOROCKS60 at checkout. Typically fetching $650, today’s offer is good for a $176 discount, is the second-best we’ve seen overall, and comes within $24 of the all-time low. With the ability to clean for 3-hours at a time, Roborock’s autonomous vacuum also comes equipped with Alexa control and mopping capabilities. Laser guidance enters the mix as well, alongside a plethora of 13 other sensors that help the vacuum efficiently navigate around your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 610 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we spotted Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum for $168.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Down from $239, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount and is the best available. This option still sports Alexa functionality for hands-free cleaning, but ditches the laser-guided feature set and can only sweep for 100-minutes at a time. Though if you’re looking for an affordable way to cross another task off the chore list, then eufy’s vac may just be the way to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 11,000 customers.

Should neither of those options do the trick, the Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum is still on sale from $266 and captures 99% of allergens. Plus while you’re tidying up your house elsewhere, it’s probably a good idea to bring that cleaning spirit to your desk setup. Right now we’re seeing a 50-pack of VELCRO reusable cable ties for just $3 at Amazon (save 45%).

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6 Vacuum. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night. It is not just a vacuum.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!