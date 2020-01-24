NETGEAR’s $35 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender upgrades your home (Refurb, Orig. $140)

Walmart is offering the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range and Mesh Networking Extender for $35 shipped in refurbished condition. Down from its $140 list price at Best Buy, this is $5 below our last mention and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to extend your 802.11ac Wi-Fi network or compatible mesh setup, this is a great way to ensure whole-home wireless coverage. It offers a sleek form factor and a 90-day warranty for peace of mind. You’ll also score an Ethernet port on the bottom which allows you to plug in a wired device without having to run a cable across the house. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out this TP-Link 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender at just $16 on Amazon. While it won’t pack the same speeds as the 802.11ac model above, it’s perfect for smaller applications like apartments and the like.

However, should you opt for the NETGEAR, consider spending just a little bit of your savings on this 5-foot Cat6 Ethernet cable. It’s just $4.50 at Amazon and will let you take advantage of the Gigabit networking port on today’s lead deal.

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Extend your existing Wi-Fi with Nighthawk AC1900 Wi-Fi Mesh Extender, and get the speeds that you pay for throughout your home. This Mesh Extender improves coverage and works with your home Wi-Fi to create a powerful Wi-Fi System. Includes Mesh features like Smart Roaming and One Wi-Fi Name. Easily connect all your smart home devices to one network, no new Wi-Fi names and passwords needed. Move from room-to-room while streaming video on your mobile device without any interruptions. Other powerful features like MU-MIMO and Smart Connect ensure every device is assigned the fastest available Wi-Fi connection. Easy setup with a touch of a button. Boost your Wi-Fi to the extreme with this Nighthawk Wall-plug Wi-Fi Mesh Extender. Works with your existing Wi-Fi router, gateway, or ISP provided gateway.

