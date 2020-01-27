Airthings Wave Plus tracks radon, temperature, more at $185 (New low, 20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $184.80 shipped. Usually selling for $231, today’s offer is $15 under the previous mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. Airthings can track six different factors of air quality including chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, pressure, and temperature. It also sports a built-in radon detector, differentiating itself from the competition. On top of monitoring the stats in a companion app, notifications let you know when humidity rises and the like. Alexa and Assistant integration allow you to bring the stats into your smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Start monitoring the quality of your air at a more affordable price point with the Awair Glow C. This air quality monitor sells for $86 at Amazon and can track VOCs, humidity, and temperature. Also included, you’ll find a built-in smart plug, which can be automated to react to any of the monitored stats. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing several Blink XT2 camera systems on sale at Amazon. Prices start at $70, with the 2-camera system dropping to $140 from $180. You can also find more smart home deals in our guide right here.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

Airthings Wave Plus is the first ever smart indoor air quality monitor with radon detection, designed for homes and all populated spaces. A clean air detector enabling you to gain full visibility into six factors; radon, airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) humidity, temperature and air pressure. Battery operated allowing you to install anywhere, with 16 months battery life using Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!